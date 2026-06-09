Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on May 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after acquiring an additional 364,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $579,922,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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