Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on May 18th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is 51.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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