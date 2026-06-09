Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. NYSE: FBIN. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on May 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:FBIN opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.12%.Fortune Brands Innovations's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations's dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 403,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $13,460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,556,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,799,357.80. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 466,300 shares of company stock worth $15,659,238. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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