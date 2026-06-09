Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Service Corporation International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 35.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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