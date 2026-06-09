Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of The Middleby Corporation NASDAQ: MIDD. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $169.44.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Middleby by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $858,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,394,000 after acquiring an additional 929,688 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4,256.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,560 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,260,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,113,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.71.

View Our Latest Report on Middleby

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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