Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on May 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

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Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.42.

View Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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