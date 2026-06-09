Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. NYSE: VIK. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on May 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

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Viking Stock Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Viking by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 956,147 shares of the company's stock worth $68,278,000 after buying an additional 269,274 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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