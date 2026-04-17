Rep. August Pfluger Purchases Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dorchester Minerals stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "INVESTMENT" account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners NYSE: EPD on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy NASDAQ: VNOM on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of U-Haul NASDAQ: UHALB on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

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Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.61. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 37.53%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7557 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dorchester Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.34%.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $20,790,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $11,049,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,675 shares of the energy company's stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 129,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,028 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Dorchester Minerals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DMLP

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

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