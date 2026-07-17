Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: MPWR. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Monolithic Power Systems stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Zoetis NYSE: ZTS on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems NASDAQ: CDNS on 6/5/2026.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,305.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.32 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,491.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,286.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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