Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on May 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 2/25/2026.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong.

Record revenue, earnings and cash flow, plus a major beat in data center sales, reinforce NVIDIA’s AI leadership and suggest demand remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns.

The $80 billion buyback and much higher dividend signal management confidence and should support shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, reflecting continued Wall Street optimism about NVDA’s long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market.

Management’s new outlook excludes China data-center revenue, which leaves some uncertainty around a key growth market. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products.

The stock had already run up sharply into earnings, so the market may be using the report as a chance to take profits or wait for even more upside from next-generation Vera Rubin products. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were so high that even a blockbuster quarter failed to spark a rally, suggesting the stock may be priced for perfection and vulnerable to near-term volatility.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race. Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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