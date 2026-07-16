Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Sells Off Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democratic-Florida) recently sold shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. NASDAQ: ICHR. In a filing disclosed on July 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ichor stock on June 17th.

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Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.78. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ichor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.29.

View Our Latest Report on Ichor

About Representative Wasserman Schultz

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 25th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Wasserman Schultz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 25th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was born in Forest Hills, New York. Wasserman Schultz graduated from Half Hollow Hills High School East in 1984. She earned a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Florida in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Wasserman Schultz's career experience includes working as a staffer to former U.S. Representative Peter Deutsch.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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