Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jack Henry & Associates stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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