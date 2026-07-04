Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kenvue's payout ratio is 97.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3,889.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 313,122 shares of the company's stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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