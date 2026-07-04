Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadre stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

Get Cadre alerts: Sign Up

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cadre's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,817,039 shares in the company, valued at $294,805,681.17. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,500 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Cadre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 34.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadre wasn't on the list.

While Cadre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here