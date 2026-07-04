Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Electronic Arts stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.97 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,245 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,851 shares of the game software company's stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,503,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 112,668 shares of the game software company's stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,893 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total value of $1,021,609.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,337,516.84. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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