Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on May 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Fabrinet Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE FN traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $577.99. 1,151,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $654.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.25. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $236.85 and a 1-year high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 863 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $661.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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