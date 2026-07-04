Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FIS opened at $41.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,412 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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