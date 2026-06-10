Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.7%

GIL stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 279,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,098. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $73.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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