Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cooper Companies stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO remained flat at $74.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,250,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,417. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 107.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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