Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Roadhouse stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts: Sign Up

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $194.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,331.05. The trade was a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,847. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Roadhouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Roadhouse wasn't on the list.

While Texas Roadhouse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here