Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,903,769,000 after buying an additional 133,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,977,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,896,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after purchasing an additional 261,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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