Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BridgeBio Pharma stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts: Sign Up

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 573,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,282. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $888,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,376,345.52. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,942,489.32. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 211,754 shares of company stock worth $14,664,059 in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BridgeBio Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BridgeBio Pharma wasn't on the list.

While BridgeBio Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here