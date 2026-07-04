Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CECO Environmental stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.03 and a beta of 1.47. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,675. This represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $3,284,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 166,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,037,260. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,780,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company's stock worth $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,291 shares of the company's stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company's stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,992 shares of the company's stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 366,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CECO

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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