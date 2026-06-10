Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Revvity stock on May 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

Get Revvity alerts: Sign Up

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.28. 1,099,401 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.07 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 3.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,800,863 shares of the company's stock worth $771,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revvity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock worth $832,693,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Revvity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,348,127 shares of the company's stock worth $731,386,000 after buying an additional 186,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Revvity by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,917,953 shares of the company's stock worth $255,623,000 after buying an additional 305,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revvity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock worth $275,202,000 after buying an additional 650,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revvity

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revvity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revvity wasn't on the list.

While Revvity currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here