Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Veralto by 14.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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