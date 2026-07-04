Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vail Resorts stock on June 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

Get Vail Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is currently 201.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,702,692 shares of the company's stock worth $852,952,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,002,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,248,000 after acquiring an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,488,000 after acquiring an additional 182,982 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company's stock worth $245,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,732 shares of the company's stock worth $125,334,000 after acquiring an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vail Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vail Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Vail Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here