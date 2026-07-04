Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Verisk Analytics stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $308.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,574,000 after buying an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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