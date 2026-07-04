Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CBIZ stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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CBIZ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.62%. CBIZ's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,270 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBZ. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on CBIZ in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBIZ

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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