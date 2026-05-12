Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $145.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Flex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,072,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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