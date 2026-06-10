Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions stock on May 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MTSI opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $315.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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