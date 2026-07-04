Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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GoDaddy Stock Down 0.1%

GDDY opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.GoDaddy's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $290,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,766,965.76. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $752,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,884,185.42. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,020,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,931 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $370,991,000 after buying an additional 1,615,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,548 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 1,128,646 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 99.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,631,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,183,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 318.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,452 shares of the technology company's stock worth $100,632,000 after acquiring an additional 559,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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