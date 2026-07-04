Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RBC Bearings stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CECO Environmental NASDAQ: CECO on 6/30/2026.

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RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $603.70 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.50 and a fifty-two week high of $667.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.09 and a 200 day moving average of $553.07.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,909,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39,846.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $76,233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,710 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2,055.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 138,026 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $599.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $584.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBC

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Dolores J. Ennico sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.11, for a total transaction of $381,666.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,614,341.94. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.94, for a total value of $148,036.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,581.32. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,425 shares of company stock worth $885,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

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