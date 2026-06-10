Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $616.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.25 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 482.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here