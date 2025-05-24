Rep. Jake Auchincloss Sells Off Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Co. NYSE: STT. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on May 16th.

State Street stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.15.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,016,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss' career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

