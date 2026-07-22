Rep. James A. Himes Unloads ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares

Representative James A. Himes (Democratic-Connecticut) recently sold shares of ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM. In a filing disclosed on July 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ExxonMobil stock on July 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY BROKERAGE" account.

Representative James A. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Bank of America NYSE: BAC on 7/20/2026.

on 7/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 7/20/2026.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 24,222 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 58.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,819 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 15,898 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About Representative Himes

Jim Himes (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Himes (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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