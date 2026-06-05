Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MU. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on May 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $996.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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