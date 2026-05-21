Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE: GS. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on April 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $981.97 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $885.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Article Title

Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that CFO Denis Coleman sold shares are worth noting, but the transaction appears to be a partial sale and does not by itself change the long-term outlook. Article Title

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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