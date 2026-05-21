Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of CBIZ, Inc. NYSE: CBZ. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CBIZ stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CBIZ by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,270 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

Insider Activity

In other CBIZ news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia acquired 12,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,856,025.60. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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