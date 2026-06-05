Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Fabrinet NYSE: FN. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

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Fabrinet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FN stock opened at $719.28 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $231.51 and a 12 month high of $748.89. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $651.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 863 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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