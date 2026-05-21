Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. NYSE: FCX. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Freeport-McMoRan stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $51,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,345,502 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,489,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044,775 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,498,267 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $675,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,035. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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