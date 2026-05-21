Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. NASDAQ: DLTR. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar Tree stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.48 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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