Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of HDFC Bank Limited NYSE: HDB. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HDFC Bank stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $39.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 52,962,709 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,935,258,000 after purchasing an additional 777,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,418,483 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,055,372,000 after buying an additional 2,520,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,264,726 shares of the bank's stock worth $959,713,000 after buying an additional 1,043,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,504,634 shares of the bank's stock worth $749,239,000 after buying an additional 1,299,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16,808.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,977,844 shares of the bank's stock valued at $447,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871,520 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other news, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 842,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,333,734.60. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 638,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,567,039.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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