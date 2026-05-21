Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of 3M Company NYSE: MMM. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in 3M stock on April 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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3M Trading Up 0.3%

3M stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 104.75%. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $171.17.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,369,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $344,178,000 after buying an additional 2,055,419 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,009,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 271,777 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,676 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 136,141 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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