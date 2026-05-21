Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Performance Food Group stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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