Rep. Lloyd Doggett Buys PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of PPG Industries, Inc. NYSE: PPG. In a filing disclosed on July 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PPG Industries stock on June 12th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 5/15/2026.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett's career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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