Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company NYSE: BA. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $231.25 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Article Title

Q1 beat: Boeing reported revenue of $22.22B (+14% Y/Y) and a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss (non-GAAP -$0.20), topping estimates and signaling operational recovery. Positive Sentiment: Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Article Title

Deliveries and backlog momentum: Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in Q1 and reported a record backlog (~$695B), supporting revenue visibility for upcoming years. Positive Sentiment: FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Article Title

FAA certification path: Regulators say there are no current roadblocks to 737 Max 7 and Max 10 approvals this year, which would unlock additional deliveries and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Article Title

Management outlook: CEO sees a path to positive free cash flow (management highlighted a potential ~$3B FCF in 2026), bolstering confidence in the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Article Title

Analyst support: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating citing strengthening cash flow, production ramp and margin recovery; other firms have issued upbeat targets this year, lending analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Article Title

Geopolitical/administration dependencies: Boeing says U.S. government engagement is important to closing some large Chinese airline orders — positive if resolved but introduces political/regulatory timing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows.

Unusual options activity: Elevated call buying suggests speculative bullish positioning into/after the print; watch for short-term volatility from options flows. Negative Sentiment: Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Press Release

Cash strain remains: operating cash flow was negative (~-$0.2B) and non-GAAP free cash flow was negative (~-$1.5B), highlighting that the turnaround still depends on converting revenue and deliveries into sustained positive cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks persist: earlier wiring and durability issues and ongoing flight testing mean certification/delivery timelines could still face setbacks, which would pressure the recovery story. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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