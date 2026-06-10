Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Qualcomm Incorporated NASDAQ: QCOM. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Qualcomm stock on May 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $10.87 on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,358,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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