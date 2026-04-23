Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE: GS. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GS opened at $934.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $523.42 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $867.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,220,260 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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