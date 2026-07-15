Rep. Richard McCormick Buys Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "GROWTH PARTNERS IRA" account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 4/17/2026.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,354 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick's career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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