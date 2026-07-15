Rep. Richard McCormick Purchases L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently bought shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc NYSE: LHX. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in L3Harris Technologies stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "GROWTH PARTNERS IRA" account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 4/17/2026.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:LHX opened at $290.19 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $302.07 and its 200-day moving average is $329.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $260.06 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock worth $557,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock worth $709,396,000 after purchasing an additional 519,226 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34,415.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,298,000 after buying an additional 356,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick's career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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